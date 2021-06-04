Alfonzon Chism,
48, of Macon, Georgia, formerly of Carrollton, Georgia, died on May 25, 2021.
Celebration of
life service will be
held on Saturday,
June 5, 2021, at
2 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral
Home Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Road in Carrollton. Interment will follow in Carrollton City Cemetery. Viewing
will be on Friday,
June 4, 2021, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
at the funeral
home.
MASKS WILL
BE REQUIRED
OF ALL THAT ATTEND.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0066.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.