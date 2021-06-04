Alfonzon Chism,

48, of Macon, Georgia, formerly of Carrollton, Georgia, died on May 25, 2021.

Celebration of

life service will be

held on Saturday,

June 5, 2021, at

2 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral

Home Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Road in Carrollton. Interment will follow in Carrollton City Cemetery. Viewing

will be on Friday,

June 4, 2021, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

at the funeral

home.

MASKS WILL

BE REQUIRED

OF ALL THAT ATTEND.

Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0066.

