Minister Alfonzo Holts, age 49, of Carrollton died on December 15, 2022. Celebration of Life services will be held on Friday December 23, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Greater Kingdom Seekers International, 919 Maple Street Carrollton GA 30117, Bishop Eli Daniel, Pastor; Bro Prezel Lane, Eulogist. Interment will follow at Carrollton City Cemetery. Viewing will be Thursday December 22, 2022 from 2-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

To plant a tree in memory of Alfonzo Holts as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

