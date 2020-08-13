Alden Gimson

Mr. Alden Stevens Gimson, 87, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020.
He was born on Sept. 28, 1932 in Orlando, Florida, the son of the late-Vernon Gimson and the late-Thelma Stevens Gimson. He was retired from the U.S. Postal Service and was a U.S. Navy veteran.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Virginia Gilstrap Gimson, and his first wife, Dorothy Imogene Gimson.
Survivors include his three sons, Lynn Gimson of Carrollton, Thomas Gimson of Ashville, North Carolina, and Douglas Edward Gimson of Acworth, Georgia; stepchildren, Jeanette Carson of Buchanan, Georgia, Tony Chaffin of Lawrenceville, Georgia, Vicki Cocker of Carrollton, and Patricia Coker of Whitesburg, Georgia; and a number of grandchildren.
Graveside services will be conducted on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at 2 p.m. from Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel on Thursday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. If anyone wishes to attend these gatherings, please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment, if available.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.