Albert Wright

Albert (Al) Cleveland Wright, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at the age of 71. After prolonged illness, Albert died peacefully with his beloved wife Alice by his side.
Albert was born in Sandusky, Ohio, on Sept. 20, 1949, to father, Charles Wright Sr., and mother, Opal Kathleen Wright. With his older brother Charlie, Albert played baseball throughout his childhood and was surrounded by many loving extended family members.
Albert worked for his dad as an electrician in training when he was 8 or 9, crawling into tiny spaces and cleaning the tools and putting them in the truck. Charles Sr., was also the boys’ baseball coach through little league, knothole league and for Albert’s years in the American Legion League.
Not long after baseball, Albert landed in Vietnam as a member of the U.S. Marine Corps. One of his favorite photographs pictured a boy of 11 or so years sitting in the jungle with Albert’s unit. This explains why it was only in the last 10 years of life that Albert could begin to talk about his experiences during the war or his buddies from there. Like many veterans, Albert was very proud to have done his duty, and he was indelibly changed by the war.
He worked as an electrician all his life, initially moving far and often for the railroad. After meeting Alice Jean Conibear in British Columbia, the two eloped to California in June of 1979. With daughters Tammy-Jean and little Alice, they moved for work for some years in the crushing early ’80s, welcomed daughter Kimberly and son Albert to the family before eventually settling in Douglasville, Georgia.
Albert and Alice raised their children after the manner of lake life. Lots of camping (before they bought a lake house), boating in Al’s infamously loud Chris Craft, and free-range parenting, which was where he locked the door at 10 pm, didn’t issue keys to children, and didn’t unlock it until leaving for work the next morning. He taught his children to be independent, to set goals and work for them, to do a thing once and correctly, and to enjoy nature after work.
In mid and later years, Albert transitioned to a quiet life. Albert had several good friends in his life, but was especially close to his cousin, Jim. Above all else, Albert cherished his life with his wife, Alice, and their mutual faith in the Father, Son and Holy Spirit, which brought him joy and tenderness in his final years. Albert spent his retirement with Alice on a quiet little horse farm in Tallapoosa that also came with goats, chickens, several more grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and a catfish pond for the littles to fall in. Relationships were very important to Albert and he advocated restoration with humans and God so far as a man is able.
Albert is preceded in death by his infant daughter, Kimberly, and by his father Charles Wright Sr.
He is survived by his wife, Alice Jean Conibear Wright; mother, Opal Kathleen; children Tammy-Jean Dorothy Mooney (Wes), Alice Faith Stagner (David), and Albert Woodrow Conibear Wright; grandchildren, Jessica, Tabitha-Jean, Shawn, Albert, Emily, and Celia; great-grandchildren Zoey-Jean and Dawson; brother Charles Wright Jr; first daughter-in-law, Tracey Wright.
A funeral mass for Albert is planned for Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 210 Old Center Point Road, in Carrollton. All are invited to attend. Interment of ashes will follow at the church cemetery with the American Legion Post 143 rendering military honors.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church.
Messages of condolence may be offered to the family at www.almonfuneral
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
