Mr. Albert Thornton, age 55, of Carrollton, died on Nov. 4, 2020.
Celebration of Life services will be held on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Road, Carrollton, GA 30117. Viewing will be Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL ATTENDEES FOR EACH EVENT. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0066.
