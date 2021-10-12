Mr. Albert Dick, 96, of Carrollton, GA died on Monday, Oct. 10, 2021.
Celebration of life services will be held on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Road, Carrollton, Georgia 30117. Interment will follow in Carrollton City Cemetery. Viewing will be on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour. MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel; 770-836-0044.
El Sr. Albert Dick, de 96 años, de Carrollton, GA falleció el 10 de octubre de 2021. Los servicios de Celebration of Life se llevarán a cabo el jueves 14 de octubre de 2021 a las 11:00 a. m. En Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Rd., Carrollton, Georgia 30117. Seguirá el sepelio en el cementerio de Carrollton City. La visualización será el jueves 14 de octubre de 2021 desde las 10 a.m. hasta la hora del funeral. SE REQUIERE MASCARA A TODOS LOS QUE ASISTIRAN A ESTOS EVENTOS. Los arreglos finales se han confiado a Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel; 770-836-0044.
