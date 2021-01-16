Alan Thomas

Alan Franklin Thomas, 54, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.
He was born on Feb. 8, 1966, in Jacksonville, Florida, to Paul and Marlene Thomas.
In 1968 following a career transfer with Flowers Bakery, they moved to Carrollton. Alan attended Central schools throughout his entire childhood into high school. He was a 1984 graduate and was a Lion through and through. Football was his love, and he lived out that love in Lion Valley each Friday night. His senior year of high school Alan was voted as the Lions MVP, but this is not what he considered his greatest achievement; his prizes came on the field. If you knew Alan at all, you knew that in 1983 he hawked down Petro Green from East Rome. Another defining moment for Alan in his football career was his game saving tackle in the red zone to preserve the Central Lion 14-7 victory over the Carrollton Trojans! Coach Ronnie Burchfield led the Lions to two back-to-back state championships, two years in a row,following the graduation of the Class of ’84, but Alan often reminded him that their class was the catalyst that paved the way!
After high school, Alan began his college career at what was then West Georgia College. He was a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity and was known to all as “Country.” During his college years, Alan worked at Flowers Baking Company in Atlanta. In 1987 Alan left the University of West Georgia to attend the American Institute of Baking in Manhattan, Kansas. He received a degree in baking science technology and returned back to Georgia as a supervisor at Flowers.
In 1989 Alan married his college sweetheart, Tammy. They began a life in Carrollton and became parents to their first son, Burton, in 1992. Their second son, Jarrett, was born in 1995, and Alan’s life’s dream continued in his boys. He coached many years at the Carroll County Recreation Department and is still lovingly referred to as Coach Thomas by many young men.
As his children grew older and became more involved in school and sports, Alan decided to make a career change so he would be closer to home and have a more flexible schedule. He purchased a linen service, Thunderbird Linen. After selling Thunderbird, Alan worked with Alex Rousch Architect firm in building the Carroll County Courthouse. During this time Alan was able to use his true gift...his gift of meeting people and sharing his glowing personality with everyone he met. Upon completion of the Courthouse, Alan began a career at the University of West Georgia in Housing and Residence life and eventually became the manager of Housing where he has remained for the last decade.
Each of Alan’s sons pursued and graduated with teaching degrees and are currently football and wrestling coaches. His sports dream continued in following them in their respective careers by going to games, researching stats, but mostly giving his all-important coaching advice on what they should be doing to achieve success!
Alan’s magnetic personality was unlike any other. His reach of friends is beyond all comprehension. He loved Jesus, his family, his friends, his community, and lived life to its fullest. Alan and Tammy were 30-year members of Old Camp United Methodist Church.
Alan is survived by his wife, Tammy, son, Burton Thomas (Leslie), of LaGrange, Georgia; son, Jarrett Thomas (Kendall), of Bowdon, Georgia; mother, Marlene Thomas, of Carrollton; father and stepmother, Paul and Sherry Thomas, of Randleman, North Carolina; several aunts, uncles and cousins, a niece and a nephew.
A celebration of life service will be conducted on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at 2 p.m. from Roopville Road Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a contribution be made to a scholarship fund. The Alan Thomas scholarship will be presented to an athlete of Central High School that will be attending the University of West Georgia. Contributions can be made to giving.westga.edu/alanthomas.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. Please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment. The service will be live streamed on Alan’s obituary page on our website, as well as, on Roopville Road Baptist Church’s facebook.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
