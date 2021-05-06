Alan Grady Ford, 68, of Roopville, Georgia, passed away on May 3, 2021, at Noland Hospital in Anniston, Alabama.
Alan was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, to Truman Grady Ford Jr., and Mary Lou Huey.
He graduated from Anniston High School in 1971. After graduation Mr. Ford spent time living and working in San Francisco before moving to Carrollton, Georgia, where he met his future wife, Donna Harrison Ford. Mr. Ford worked in the grocery business for more than 30 years until opening a restaurant in Roopville. Medical issues forced an early retirement.
Alan was a member of Providence Baptist Church in Roopville, Georgia. Alan served as a deacon and Adult Sunday School teacher.
Alan is proceeded in death by both parents; his sister, Cathy Ford Hammond; his daughter, Melanie Ford Kinnard; and his granddaughter, Kaitlin Brooke Kinnard.
Alan is survived by his wife of 43 years, Donna Ford; his son, Steven Alan Ford, of Roopville; one son-in-law, Mark Kinnard, of Roopville; one grandson, Timothy Kinnard, of Roopville; one great-granddaughter, Khloe Grace Kinnard, of Roopville; several in-laws, nieces and nephews, cousins and lifelong friends.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, May 7, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Providence Baptist Church in Roopville. Pastors Scott Gray, Wayne Webb and Bobby Driver will be officiating. Interment will follow the services in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 6, 2021, from 5 p.m. till 8 p.m. at Rainwater Funeral Home in Bowdon, Georgia.
