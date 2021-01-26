Agnes Over

Agnes Sohl Over passed away at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton, Georgia, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.
She was born in Torrington Connecticut, on Oct. 9, 1922, the youngest of five children of German immigrant parents, Carl John Frederick Sohl and Caroline Poit Sohl. She often mentioned that her father was a member of the Kaiser’s guard before leaving Germany. She and Raymond Over were married in 1941 and had one child, Linda Over McCoy. Both predeceased her.
Mrs. Over is survived by friends, Tom and Martha Smith, Sandy Entrekin, Ethelyn Johnson, John Moore, James Lumsden, Cristy Green, Crissy Cabrera, Brenda Prothro, Robert Freeman, and staff at Edward Jones. A very special thanks to Dr. David Schoenfeld, Dr. Simone Berard, Dr. Keith Berry, and Dr. Brad Lipham and their staffs for their extraordinary kindnesses to Mrs. Over!
It was Mrs. Over’s request that her remains be cremated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.