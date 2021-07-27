Ms. Adina McCord, 82, of Villa Rica passed away on Sunday, July 25, 2021, surrounded by her family.
Adina was born Jan. 18, 1939, in the New Georgia community of Paulding County, the daughter of the late Wylie O. Smith and Blanche Parson Smith.
She retired form the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family, most especially her great grandchildren.
She was a faithful member of Fullerville Baptist Church and sang in the Choir for several years.
Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Roxanne Davidson, Griffin, Scarla and Jack Cash, Villa Rica, Dina and Shannon Sines, Villa Rica; sons and daughters-in-law, Kelly and Patricia McCord, Villa Rica, Dr. Matthew and Laura Gayle McCord, Bowdon, and John and Deborah McCord, Temple; 16 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Eddie McCord, on June 2, 2005; son-in-law, Tony Davidson; and siblings, Rosella Lawler, Lou Walker, Ruth Hitchcock, Julia Watts, J.P. Smith, Roland Smith and Jerry Smith.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at 2 p.m. from J. Collins Funeral Home with the Rev. Steve Swafford and the Rev. Barry Golden officiating. Music will be provided by numerous members of her family.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday from noon until 2 p.m.
Pallbearers: Blake Bell, Bart Bell, Ryan Miller, Owen McCord, Josh McCord, Danny Swann, Drew Swann and Mika Mullins.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
