A.C. ‘Carey’ Harper, of Austell, Georgia, passed away on Aug. 22, 2020. He was 81.
Mr. Harper was born on Feb. 16, 1939, in Heard County, Georgia to the late-Grady and -Emily Harper. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and retired from General Motors after 30 years of employment. He was also a Mason and a member of Douglasville Lodge #289 F&AM as well as a Shriner.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Ricky Harper; his brother, Randy Harper; and his infant brother, Kirby Mac Harper.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy Harper; his son, Roger Harper; his grandchildren and their spouses, Steve and April Harper; Amy Harper; and Carrie Harper; his great-grandchildren, Hunter Harper, Haley Harper, Haiden Harper, Hailey Blackwell, Ethan Sellers, Emily McClendon, Ava McClendon, and Sean Nash; his brothers and sisters and their spouses, Johnny and Elaine Harper, Janette and Darnell Smith; Dianne and Al Kasior, and LaVerne Payne.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at the chapel of Rainwater Funeral Home. Minister Tim Cook will officiate. Interment will follow at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery with Mr. J.C. Cook providing the graveside services.
Prior to the funeral on Tuesday, the family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12 p.m. until the funeral hour.
For those attending the visitation or funeral, we kindly ask that you wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Messages of condolence can be sent to the family at www.rainwater
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
