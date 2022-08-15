SPECIAL TO THE TIMES-GEORGIAN
Auditions for this year’s production of The Nutcracker Ballet are this weekend, Aug. 20-21.
The Carrollton Center for the Arts’ 2022 performances of the Christmas classic will be Nov. 18-20 and will be directed by Brii Tyson.
The auditions this Saturday and Sunday will be conducted by age group. The center asks aspiring dancers to check the registration time for their age group and arrive in a timely manner. It can take up to 20 minutes to complete the registration process which requires filling out paperwork, taking measurements and taking a photo. Audition applications will not be accepted after registration is over.
