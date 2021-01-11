All appointments have been filled for today’s vaccination event at the University of West Georgia, health officials confirm.
On Saturday, the Department of Public Health requested that people call and make and appointment if they were interested in receiving their vaccination for COVID-19.
The change came due to “an abundance of concern for the well-being of people intending to camp out overnight to be among the first in line.”
But those over 800 appointments were filled over the weekend.
The vaccine to be given out by DPH today is from the manufacturer Moderna, which requires two doses that are given one month apart.
Georgia is currently in phase 1A of its vaccine rollout plan, which includes adults aged 65 and older, and their caregivers as applicable; all law enforcement and fire personnel, including volunteer departments; healthcare workers in clinical settings; and staff and residents of long-term care facilities.
Tanner Health System has confirmed that it has begun its 1A vaccinations of those 65-years-old and older; however for the health system inoculations are currently limited to close relatives of Tanner staff — spouses, parents and in-laws who are 65 and older.
As of Sunday, Tanner had administered 1,498 doses of COVID-19 vaccine and, starting this week, staff will begin receiving their second dose of the vaccine. Both vaccines from the manufacturers Pfizer-Biotech and Moderna require two doses in order to be fully effective.
DPH has an online COVID Vaccination locator, which lists the Carroll County Health Department in Carrollton as the county’s vaccination site. The website, however, does not include information on dose availability.
DPH District Four spokesmen on Monday said that the health agency will continue to offer vaccine clinic dates as they receive vaccine. However, the dates cannot be scheduled in advance of getting the vaccine.
Carroll County is not the only west Georgia county to run out of appointments. DPH District Four, which includes Carroll County, had scheduled vaccine events for Coweta, Heard, Meriweather, and Henry counties.
All five of these counties had run out of appointments for vaccines by Monday.
Vaccine distribution is currently limited across the state, and on Friday, Governor Brian Kemp asked for Georgians’ patience with the rollout. In Carroll County, DPH did not receive its vaccine until last week, with health officials saying on Dec. 31 that the initial vaccine shipment still had not arrived.
The vaccine from Pfizer-Biotech is the first to be given an Emergency Use Authorization in the United States, receiving it on Dec. 11. The vaccine from Moderna was the next to be given its EUA, exactly one week after Pfizer.
When Georgia officials decide to move to phase 1B distribution, those eligible to receive the vaccine will be essential workers in non-healthcare positions who perform job tasks across critical infrastructure sectors.
Phase 1C will include people 16- to 64-years-old with medical conditions that increase the risk for severe COVID-19.
