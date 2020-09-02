The Douglas County School System finished its second week of online learning Friday. While students won’t begin returning to in-person learning for a few more weeks, teachers and other staff have been working in their schools for a month now.
While other school districts have reported outbreaks of COVID-19, Douglas County hasn’t had any yet, Douglas County Schools Superintendent Trent North said.
North said the state Department of Public Health defines an outbreak as “two or more cases within the same building.”
“We do have cases of students and staff that have tested positive from COVID-19 from March until the end of July,” North said. “These cases among students and staff members are not related to being on any of our campuses.”
North said that starting next week, the school system will share the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus.
The school system plans to return to in-person learning for those students who want that option beginning with elementary schools on Sept. 8, followed by middle schools on Sept. 14 and high schools on Sept. 21.
“In the school setting, we are learning to live with COVID-19, North said. “However, we have protocols in place to help us quickly identify and assess the people who have been exposed to COVID-19. Through contact tracing, we can manage those exposed to the virus and prevent further transmission.
“In the event of an outbreak, our numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases will determine how and for how long a school will close. We continue to be guided by recommendations from the CDC and Cobb Douglas Public Health. These guidelines allow us to make sound decisions and better protect our students and staff.”
In an email to parents on Aug. 24, Assistant Superintendent of Student Services Renee Davis said the most important thing parents can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to keep their child home if they are experiencing any symptoms of the disease.
She also laid out protocols that will be followed if a student or staff member tests positive for COVID-19.
Students and staff who are identified as being direct contacts — defined as people who have spent 15 minutes or more with the person who tested positive while being within six feet — will be contacted by a school system nurse and asked to quarantine at home for a certain period.
Indirect contacts — defined as someone who might have been in the same area with a person who tested positive, but not within six feet for 15 minutes — will receive a letter instructing them to monitor their children or themselves for symptoms of COVID-19; indirect contacts will not be required to quarantine.
“Contact tracing is an important part of mitigating the spread of COVID-19,” Davis said. “The better job we do, the more likely it is that we will have a successful in-person experience for everyone.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.