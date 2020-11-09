More than a week has passed since voters cast their ballots for president on Election Day, and neither of the two candidates have won the state — despite the race being called nationwide.
As of Wednesday morning, the Associated Press had not called the race in Georgia although more than 98% of the ballots cast had been counted.
But the AP and other major news organizations have projected former Vice President Joe Biden as the winner of enough electoral votes to be the next president of the United States. News organizations routinely project winners of campaigns, as they did in 2016, following procedures they have used for decades.
In Georgia, Biden has steadily expanded his lead over President Donald Trump as elections officials across the state count the last outstanding ballots. As of early Wednesday, that lead had increased to 12,645 votes, according to the Georgia Secretary of State website.
But across the state, supporters of Trump have criticized the vote-counting methods used in some counties, leading to unusual criticism of the Republicans in charge of the vote count by other Republicans. On Monday, both of Georgia’s U.S senators demanded that Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who is in charge of the statewide count, resign his post.
A statement from the Carroll County Georgia Republican Party posted Sunday morning on Facebook said many are asking about what they can do about the election.
“Yes, we are angry, but simply put, the presidential election is over, and we must leave the recount to Trump and his lawyers to root out the corruption,” the post said. “You can contact your congressman and demand accountability; you can donate to the Trump defense fund and pray.”
Pat Rhudy, the chair of the Carroll County Democrats organization, said she would also request a recount of the votes if there were issues found with how they were reported.
“Our votes have not been certified and audited yet. The county has to certify by the 13th, I think, and then the state has to certify by the 20th,” she said. “My hat is off to the Carroll County elections department and most of the elections departments in the state for what is going to become a behemoth task.”
Trump carried Carroll County with 68.8%% of the vote, according to the Secretary of State’s election website.
Statewide, both candidates are sitting within the required 0.5% by law for a recount. Raffensperger told reporters last week that a recount of the votes is likely to occur.
“This process is and will remain open and transparent to monitors,” Raffensperger said during a news conference on Friday. “The stakes are high, and emotions are high on all sides.”
Biden had 49.51% of the state’s votes against Trump’s 49.25% as of Wednesday morning, according to the Secretary of State's website. The former vice president clinched most of the major cities across the state, such as Atlanta, Augusta, Macon, Columbus, Athens, and Savannah.
Winning the state would add 16 electoral votes to Biden’s total, which now stands at 290, or 70 more than is necessary in the Electoral College.
As of 3 p.m. on Friday, there were approximately 8,400 military and overseas ballots and 14,200 provisional ballots outstanding, according to the Georgia secretary of state’s office.
On Monday, U.S. senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue called for Raffensperger’s resignation, calling the management of Georgia’s elections “an embarrassment for our state.”
“Georgians are outraged, and rightly so,” their joint statement said. “We have been clear from the beginning: every legal vote cast should be counted. Any illegal vote must not. And there must be transparency and uniformity in the counting process.”
“The Secretary of State has failed to deliver honest and transparent elections," the senators said. "He has failed the people of Georgia, and he should step down immediately.”
Raffensperger rejected the call for his resignation and wrote on his Facebook page that he and both senators are “unhappy with the potential outcome for our President.” But he added that he will continue to count every vote and toss out any illegal ballots cast.
Elections officials across the state have reported no incidents of voting irregularities.
“As Secretary of State, that is my duty, and I will continue to do my duty,” he said on his Facebook page. “As a Republican, I am concerned about Republicans keeping the U.S. Senate. I recommend that Senators Loeffler and Perdue start focusing on that.”
Both Loeffler and Perdue are facing a Jan. 5 runoff against their Democratic challengers that could determine the ideological control of the Senate.
Rep. Micah Gravley, R-Douglasville, said on Monday that he is “very excited” to see the outcome of the presidential election. He added the race is “extremely close” and said this year’s election is a testament that everyone’s vote counts.
“We’re waiting to see,” Gravley said. “I’m in favor, that whoever wins the election, if it’s done fair and square and it’s done with legal votes, that’s just part of our democratic process. I want to make sure every legal vote is counted, and if there are illegal votes, they need to be cast out.”
Georgia voters have not chosen a Democratic presidential candidate since 1992. The last time a non-incumbent Democrat won a statewide race was 1998 when former Gov. Roy Barnes was elected, according to the Capitol Beat news service.
