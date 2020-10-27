A flash flood watch has been issued for Carroll County as officials brace for potential impacts from Tropical Storm Zeta.
The National Weather Service issued the watch, which will take effect at 8 a.m. today, Oct. 28, and end tomorrow at 8 p.m.
“Periods of heavy rainfall are expected across the area with the rain bands associated with Tropical Storm Zeta as it weakens and tracks across the forecast area Wednesday night through Thursday,” according to the NWS notice.
A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding; a warning means that flash flooding has occurred.
Carroll County’s Emergency Management Agency officials said that moisture from Zeta will be moving into the area on Wednesday before the actual storm arrives.
As of press time Tuesday, the storm was classified as a tropical storm, however Tropical Storm Zeta is expected to strengthen into a Category 1 Hurricane today before making landfall on the Louisiana coast Wednesday morning.
The primary concern in Carroll County is heavy rain and strong winds. Approximately three to four inches of rain are forecast for the area through Thursday.
It is anticipated that sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph will occur across the area Thursday morning, with wind gusts of 40 to 45 mph being possible. Higher wind gusts are possible in any thunderstorms or heavier rain bands.
On a five-scale meter, the threat for severe weather is at a level two, or “Marginal Risk,” for late Wednesday into Thursday morning, with that threat shifting south during the day on Thursday.
