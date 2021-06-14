Yesterday was Flag Day - did you forget?

Yesterday, June 14, was Flag Day, and in Carrollton, the American flag was seen flying in all the familiar places like federal and state properties and many schools; possibly a few businesses.
But on Adamson Square at lunchtime on Monday, Old Glory was not in sight.
Around town there were a few homes flying the flag, but they were few and far between.
Flag Day ranks far, far behind its older, big brother holiday, Independence Day, in terms of popularity for showing the flag. In fact, during an informal poll conducted by the Times-Georgian on Monday, six local citizens looked at each other quizzically when asked if they knew the significance of June 14th.
When they were told it was Flag Day, they said in chorus, “Oh, yeah.” And then there was a mixed bag of expressions ranging from confusion to, “Well, okay.”
Flag Day has been around since 1916 when President Woodrow Wilson issued a proclamation that officially established the date. But 33 years would pass before National Flag Day was established by an Act of Congress on August 3, 1949. However, no official federal holiday was set then, and there is not one now.
Incidentally, the vast majority of historians say that the tale of Betsy Ross designing and sewing the first American flag is fiction, although there certainly was a woman by that name who made American flags in Philadelphia. The current 50-star version of the Stars and Stripes became the country’s standard in 1960, following the admission of Alaska and Hawaii as our 49th and 50th states. The arrangement of those two extra stars among the previous 48 was the handiwork of 12-year-old Robert Heft of Lancaster, Ohio. He created the American flag as it flies today in 1958 as a school project, with the idea in mind that there would be two more states added to the union within the next year or so. His teacher gave him a B- for his efforts.
Then, when his flag was chosen from among 1,500 designs that were submitted, the teacher changed his grade to an A.
And so the Grand Old Flag waves with its 50 white stars on a field of blue beside 13 red and white stripes that represent the 13 original colonies.
And Robert Heft? He died in 2009. However, he left behind a design for a 51-star American flag, just in case.
