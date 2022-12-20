The Whitesburg Police Department added a new officer in a special meeting on Monday night of the Whitesburg City Council. The council voted unanimously to bring Molly on as its first K-9 police officer.
Molly will purchased from Mose Hugghis of K-9 OTC in Powder Springs, who offered demonstration of Molly during a meeting in October.
“I am very happy that the council approved the purchase of Molly,” Whitesburg Police Chief Chris Gilliland told the Times Georgian. “A K-9 is a very useful tool to have in a department.
Gilliland called Molly a “multi-purpose K-9” which means she is trained in more than just drug detection.
“She can also be used in article searches as well as tracking,” he said. “That is a very great tool if we have to search for a missing child or senior that has wandered off and got lost. There are many uses for a K-9 and I am happy that we now have such a tool.”
The $14,000 total cost of the dog includes dog training as well as handler training.
Gilliland said a private business donor paid half and the city paid the other half of the cost to obtain Molly, German Shepard, who will be handled by Officer Danny Salazar.
More from this section
What makes having a police dog necessary?
Gilliland said to the council during that October meeting and during the council’s previous work session that there is an ongoing drug issue and that traffickers are using Highway 16 as an alternate route to bypass Interstate 20.
Gilliland told citizens and council members during the October meeting that there is increased drug traffic and very little to be done without probable cause. Having a dog do “air sniffs” during traffic stops would help in that area.
“I’m daily reminded that we’ve got a drug problem and it’s not just here it’s nationwide,” Gilliland said. As I was telling you the last meeting we recently found some of the ‘new dope’ if you will, that’s on the streets here. So our drug agents were a little shocked to hear that we had here It here already, but your hands are kind of tied when you’re dealing with narcotics of any type especially in traffic situations. We have lots of it moving through our area on a regular basis, a lot of being dropped off even here in our city.”
Gilliland informed the council in October that there was “certain protocol you have to follow” during traffic stops.
“You can’t just go and search the vehicle,” he said. “I’ve had people call here recently saying, ‘Why don’t just stop and get this dope out of these cars?’ They have the same rights…with the K-9, that opens up other options, other domains of discovery.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.