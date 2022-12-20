Molly

Molly, a two-year-old German shepard, was one of two dogs who showed what she could do during a demonstration for the Whitesburg City Council at their regular meeting on Monday. The other, an 11-month old male named Trigger, was also demonstrated.

 PHOTO BY BRUCE GUTHRIE / TIMES-GEORGIAN

The Whitesburg Police Department added a new officer in a special meeting on Monday night of the Whitesburg City Council. The council voted unanimously to bring Molly on as its first K-9 police officer.

Molly will purchased from Mose Hugghis of K-9 OTC in Powder Springs, who offered demonstration of Molly during a meeting in October.

