A Carrollton police officer, shot in the line of duty on April 12, was released Monday from Grady Memorial Hospital and transferred to a facility that specializes in brain injuries.
Meanwhile, a fundraising event involving axes held Monday for Sgt. Rob Holloway raised more than $3,000 to assist the officer’s family as he continues to recover.
Holloway, of the Carrollton Police Department, was one of three Carroll County law enforcement officers wounded by gunfire during a high-speed chase on April 12. During that chase, which began on Interstate 20, one of two men fired on the officers using an AK-47. The chase ended near Villa Rica off Highway 61 when a Carroll County sheriff’s deputy killed one of the suspects who ambushed him and a partner. Authorities later arrested the other man, who remains in the Carroll County jail.
Holloway, who was shot in the head while pursuing the men, lost control of his vehicle afterward and crashed into a utility pole. He was taken to Grady hospital by helicopter ambulance and remained hospitalized while the other officers, Villa Rica policeman Chase Gordy and Carroll County Sheriff’s Deputy Jay Repetto have since been released.
On Monday, Holloway was released from Grady and transferred to the Shepherd Center, a facility in Atlanta that specializes in neurological injuries. Police spokesmen have reported that Holloway’s doctors were pleased with his progress, and on Tuesday the department posted news of his transfer on the department’s Facebook page. During the transfer, members of the Carrollton Police force escorted Holloway’s ambulance, with the assistance of Atlanta Police motorcycle units.
On Tuesday, the Shepherd Center issued a statement that said Holloway was admitted to the center’s ICU unit for evaluation and will soon move into the hospital’s Brain Injury Rehabilitation Program where he will begin therapy.
In its Facebook post, the Carrollton Police department noted that U.S. News & World Report has ranked Shepherd Center as among the top 10 rehabilitation hospitals in the country.
The department also noted that Holloway’s wife, Stephanie, son Grady, the rest of Rob’s family, and Carrollton Police Department are “grateful for the excellent care he received while at Grady and are looking forward to this next chapter in his journey of healing. The family is still very appreciative of the outpouring of support from this community (and this state.)”
On Monday night, an event sponsored by Timber Wolf Axe Throwing raised funds for the officer’s family. According to Nathan Kistler of Timber Wolf, 153 people took shots at targets with hatchets at a cost of $20 for a half-hour of action during the event. Additional proceeds came via a raffle that will continue through Sunday.
“My wife, Amber, and I and our co-owners, Mark and Sherri Sullivan, wanted to do something to assist Officer Holloway and his family while he recovers,” Kistler explained, “We thought this would be a good way to do it.”
Misty Brown of Carrollton said she saw the event advertised on social media and thought it would be a great opportunity to help the Holloways.
“It was fun and was certainly for a good cause,” she said.
The raffle includes such prizes as corn hole boards, an event at Timber Wolf Axe Throwing for up to 20 people valued at $500, and meal cards from Chick-fil-A.
Raffle tickets can be purchased at Timber Wolf Axe Throwing, which is located at 911 South Park St. in Carrollton.
Meanwhile, a GoFundMe site has been set up to assist the Holloway family with medical-related expenses.
