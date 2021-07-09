Construction of a new bridge over Indian Creek on Highway 100 north of Bowdon is gearing up as utility lines are in the process of being relocated.
A representative of Atlanta Gas Light Company was on site Thursday overseeing the digging of a 502-feet long, 25-feet deep trench by SE Connections for moving gas lines and other utilities.
When the reconnection work is completed within 2-3 weeks, construction of the two-lane bridge over Indian Creek will kick into high gear, according to Joseph Schulman, communications officer for District 6 of the Georgia Department of Transportation.
Schulman said that entire bridge construction project is slated for completion by March 31, 2022.
Tidwell Construction of Douglasville, a general contractor specializing in deep water foundation, pile driving, heavy beam erection, and general bridge design, will be responsible for building the bridge.
Baldwin Paving Company of Marietta is serving as the prime contractor for the project.
“The construction cost for the entire project is $1,394,890.87,” noted Schulman.
Meanwhile, another current DOT project in Carroll County is the construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Punkintown Road and Rockmart Road near Villa Rica.
Work on the roundabout began a couple of weeks ago, but engineers have encountered a problem.
"There is a brief delay while our engineers and the contractor consider necessary changes to the design based on the field conditions," Schulman said.
"We expect work will begin soon, and the project should be completed two to three weeks after the construction starts, weather permitting," he explained.
