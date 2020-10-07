A 61-year-old woman remained in critical condition Wednesday after an early morning house fire on Tuesday
Authorities identified Lynn Ashley as the victim of a 5 a.m. fire at her home on Bowdon Junction Road. County officials confirmed that Ashley was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta where she was still being treated Wednesday evening.
Ashley lives next door to her son-in-law, and authorities said when the fire erupted, he and a passer-by pulled her to safety from the house.
A 18-year-old man was able to escape the residence without injury, and Ashley’s niece, who also lives next door, suffered a cut to her arm and also had to be taken to Grady.
County officials said Wednesday that the cause of fire was still under investigation and had not been determined by press time on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.