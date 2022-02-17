A Bowdon woman was arrested Feb. 13 in Bowdon after burglarizing a home in the early hours of the morning.
Officer Craig Wheelus was dispatched to a home on Poplar Street in reference to a burglary in progress at approximately 5:36 a.m. Upon his arrival, he saw Hannah Nichole Caldwell, 23, of Bowdon, standing in the front yard across the street from the victim’s.
According to the report, Wheelus got out with Caldwell and stated that she was acting erratically and holding a wooden stick, four feet in length. Wheelus requested the stick and she handed it over and proceeded to pull out a ten inch butcher knife from her waistband and handed it to him.
She had cuts on her hands and arms according to Wheelus’ report and kept asking him about her brother. With EMS on the way, Wheelus asked why she was in the area, but she did not answer any questions and kept asking about her brother.
Officer Sam Short arrived at the scene to assist along with EMS personnel. While Caldwell was checked into the ambulance for her injuries, Wheelus spoke with the person whose yard he discovered her in.
The resident said that she woke up to Caldwell in her yard yelling “help me, he is trying to kill me” and she approached her front door with the wooden stick and started banging. That is when she called 911, per the report.
The resident then witnessed Caldwell leave her yard and go to the porch of the victim, her neighbor across the street and started beating the door with the stick, yelling the same thing. According to the report, the resident also witnessed Caldwell beat on the front windows beside the door of the house until one of them shattered. Caldwell allegedly climbed into the house through that window.
The victim told Wheelus that Caldwell ran through the house screaming and then attempted to leave the house through the back door, but failed because it was locked. Caldwell proceeded to the front door where she was able to exit the house, per the report.
At approximately 5:58 a.m. Caldwell was cleared by medical, placed under arrest and transported to the Carroll County Jail by Short.
Caldwell is still being held in jail on the charges of aggravated assault and first degree burglary after being denied bail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.