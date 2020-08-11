The battle for the next Haralson County Sheriff ended Tuesday night after a tight race with Stacy Williams securing the position.
Williams won the race to succeed former Sheriff Eddie Mixon with 211 votes over his opponent, Brian Finley.
Williams and Finley faced each other in Tuesday night’s runoff after a primary election in which they were the top vote-getters in a field of five candidates. In the June primary, Williams and Finley had faced candidates Wade Williams, Chad Henderson, and John Hutcheson.
Williams won with a narrow lead of 51.71% of the votes, after securing 3,189 total votes. Finley had received 2,978 total votes, a difference of only 211 votes less than Williams.
Williams, in an earlier interview with the Gateway-Beacon newspaper, said he viewed the role of the sheriff as leadership and said he believes that he must keep the residents of the community safe while ensuring that “laws are enforced fairly and appropriately without fear or favor, malice or ill will.”
The sheriff-elect sees drugs as a major issue in the county and said he would go after the problem by the utilization of a Crime Suppression Unit. Williams said hewould have two deputies from the Sheriff’s Office, and one law enforcement officer from each Haralson County municipal police department serve on the Unit.
Williams will succeed the former sheriff Eddie Mixon, who had announced after the last election that he would be retiring. He had previously served for 16 years as sheriff and served in law enforcement since 1983.
While this race for sheriff’s office was for the Republican candidate, no Democratic candidates qualified for the office, so Williams is expected to step into the office after the November general election.
Gateway-Beacon Editor Laura Camper contributed reporting for this article.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.