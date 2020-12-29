William 'Pete' Bridges remembered as a man 'always willing to listen'

William Everett “Pete” Bridges, mayor of Tallapoosa, died this week after serving the longest tenure as mayor of that city.
He was remembered Tuesday as a man who was “always willing to listen” and hailed as a champion for Tallapoosa.
Bridges died on Dec. 26 at the age of 79, having served four terms as mayor, which followed a two-year term on City Council, representing Ward 2.
A private family service was held Monday and interment followed in the cemetery of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, of which Bridges was a member.
“Mayor Bridges was always willing to listen; he always was 100% in to whatever he was doing,” said Philip Eidson, city manager. “He was dedicated to the city and to residents. He was willing to talk to them and to listen and try to work out a solution to the issue.”
During Bridges’ many years of service, Eidson described the various accomplishments that Bridges was able to achieve, which include — but are in no way limited to — the expansion of the wastewater treatment plant, expansion of the local library, and the creation of the West Georgia Museum of Tallapoosa.
Bridges’ passing comes in the middle of his mayoral term, and Eidson said that an election will take place in 2021 for the position. In the meantime, council member Jacqueline Roberts, as mayor pro tem, will preside over civic affairs.
Bridges was a Tallapoosa native, born on August 4, 1941 to his parents, Martha Mae Odom Bridges and Robert Franklin Bridges. He did not always live in Tallapoosa, however, serving in the U.S. Army from 1958 until 1962, during which he competed in the U.S. Army Pistol Team, placing second overall in rapid fire.
In 1962, he married Barbara and started his career, first in sales at Cannon Electric, then at Boston insulated Wire & Cable Company (BIW), where he was awarded as “Top Salesman.” During this time, due to his problem-solving and thoroughness, he was given the task of rewriting the quality control manual in its entirety for BIW.
In 1971, he relocated his family to his hometown of Tallapoosa, where he capitalized on his love of golf, retiring from BIW & opening West Georgia Golf Company in 1983.
Bridges served two terms on the Tallapoosa City Council before being elected mayor; he is the longest serving mayor in the history of Tallapoosa.
Bridges was a longtime member of the Tallapoosa Lions Cub, and he represented the citizens of Tallapoosa through the Georgia Municipal Association (GMA). He served on many committees, and said that one of his great honors was being on the GMA board of directors.
In that role, he was a friend to many city and public officials across the state; however, his greatest honor was serving the citizens of Tallapoosa. He was a people’s mayor, stating many times, “I feel a mayor should not be concerned with fame. The joy of achievement that comes from helping all the people is by far the greatest joy.”
In addition to golf, Bridges also had a love for fishing and was an accomplished competitive bass fisherman, winning the 2005 FLW (Fishing League Worldwide) world championship as a co-angler.
“He was always trying to improve and make the city a better place to live,” said Eidson.
In addition to his parents, Bridges is preceded in death by his daughter Sheryl Bridges, brother Bobby Bridges, brother Ross and sister-in-law Gail Bridges, brother Charles Bridges, sister Sonia and brother-in-law Wendell Arnold, mother-in-law Eva Lawicki, father-in-law Hector Houde, and stepfather-in-law Richard Lawicki.
Bridges is survived by his wife of 58 years Barbara Bridges, their son William “Billy” Bridges and daughter-in-law Cynthia Bridges, grandson Cole Bridges, grandson Carson Bridges, brother Perry and sister-in-law Carolyn Bridges (Tallapoosa), sister-in-law Carolyn Bridges (South Carolina), sister-in-law Mary and brother-in-law George Reagan (New Hampshire), sister-in-law Joan & brother-in-law Steve Costa (New Hampshire), brother-in-law James and sister-in-law Beverly Houde (Florida), sister-in-law Dorothy Lawicki (Hiram, Georgia), as well as a number of nephews, nieces, great nephews, and nieces.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the City of Tallapoosa Youth Recreation Fund, benefiting the children of Tallapoosa. The mailing address for donations is City of Tallapoosa, 25 East Alabama St., Tallapoosa, Georgia 30176.
