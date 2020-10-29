Tropical Storm Zeta took hold of Carroll County overnight Wednesday, causing widespread closures and damage.
Customers for both Georgia Power and Carroll EMC experienced outages through the early morning hours Thursday, and both companies say it could take time to restore power.
Carroll EMC reports that over 26,000 of its customers were affected, and as of Thursday evening, 14,000 still remained without power.
Georgia Power also reported that there were approximately 5,300 of its 16,000 customers in the area who were still without power by Thursday evening, however, the company did not have a comprehensive amount for how many customers were affected in total.
For Georgia Power, restoration efforts will continue today, Oct. 30, and could continue through the weekend as crews work to restore power.
Carroll EMC Chief Operating Officer Jerome Johnston said that the restoration process will be a multi-day event, given that the cooperative’s infrastructure suffered extensive damage, including broken poles and downed lines.
“We haven’t seen damage like this since Hurricane Opal in 1995,” said Johnston. “Ice Storm Benji had more immediate outages three years ago, but this storm has caused much more destruction of the co-op’s facilities and equipment. In many areas, it is like a completely new construction job.”
Zeta slammed into the Louisiana coast late Wednesday as a category 2 hurricane and immediately raced across the Southeast spreading similar destruction in its wake. By Thursday evening the system, downgraded to a tropical storm, was already off the coast of Delaware.
The National Weather Service has not finished surveying the effect of Zeta on the county, but preliminary data shows that due to a fast-moving system, there was only approximately an inch of rainfall in the Carrollton area, with most of the rain having fallen TO the north and east of Carrollton.
The preliminary look also showed that the area experienced wind gusts of 50 mph to 55 mph, while sustained winds clocked in at about 30 mph to 35 mph. With saturated soil from previous storms, there was enough to uproot trees and other damages.
There were no reports of tornadoes, weather officials said.
Carroll County Emergency Management officials said that there were no reports of injuries caused by the storm.
Zeta caused closures within the county, including early voting at the Carroll County Board of Elections. The College Street location, which houses the elections office, was without power Thursday morning and voters were redirected to the Stallings Building, which was running a full operation.
The Powell Park location in Villa Rica had limited service and by 11 a.m., the College Street location was back up and running.
Local school systems and higher education institutions also closed on Thursday, including the Carroll County School System, Carrollton City School System, West Georgia Technical College, and the University of West Georgia.
WGTC will be closed today, Oct. 30 due to widespread power outages in the service area. UWG announced Thursday its intention to resume normal operations on Friday, however “supervisors should be sensitive to these [individual] situations”
Georgia Insurance Commissioner John King, who visited Carrollton on Thursday for a political event, issued guidance for the aftermath of Zeta, with insurance tips for all Georgia consumers impacted by the storm.
“We have seen time and time again in Georgia how storms like Hurricane Zeta can bring property damage through toppled trees and downed power lines,” King said in a written release. “We know this property damage can be devastating for Georgia families, which is why our office has five tried and true insurance tips to help families weather the aftermath of this storm.”
These tips include to document everything, by writing down and photographing all property damage brought by Hurricane Zeta, including broken windows, damaged roofs, lost personal items, and more.
Other tips include to notify the property owner’s insurance company of any damages immediately; not attempting any significant repairs; saving all receipts; and being mindful of scammers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.