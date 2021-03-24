A Whitesburg man is facing drug trafficking charges after Carrollton Police say he was seen leaving a house where drug activity was believed to be taking place Monday.
Christopher Fields, 32, was charged with one count of trafficking in cocaine and methamphetamine and one count of possessing cocaine along with misdemeanor traffic charges, according to Carroll County Jail records.
Meredith Browning, a spokesperson for the Carrollton Police Department, said the arrest took place shortly after 11:30 a.m. Monday following a surveillance operation by the department’s Aggressive Crime Enforcement (ACE) unit.
Browning said the officers were watching a house near Brumbelow Road where “illegal drug activity is believed to take place.” As they did so, they saw a motorcyclist leave the house.
Nearby, a Carrollton Police officer was making an unrelated traffic stop in a store parking lot. When the motorcyclist saw that officer’s flashing blue lights, Browning said the driver made an abrupt turn onto Brumbelow and pulled into a parking lot. After less than a minute, the driver left that spot and pulled into the parking lot where the traffic stop was occurring.
The ACE officers reported that they recognized the man from their surveillance. When he entered the store, they did a radio check of the motorcycle’s license plate and discovered there was no insurance on the vehicle and that the registration had been cancelled.
The ACE officers then entered the store and began to question Fields about the lack of registration. He told officers he had no documents to disprove that claim and that he had no license, Browning said. Officers noted in the report that as they talked to Fields, he appeared increasingly nervous.
During further questioning, Fields allegedly admitted to officers that he had a “point” (a needle syringe) on his person. He also allegedly told the officers he had a small bottle containing what he thought was cocaine which he had found in someone’s yard. The substance in the bottle tested positive for cocaine, and Fields was arrested.
During a subsequent search, police said they found a digital scale in Fields’ backpack with meth residue and a large plastic bag with a large amount of suspected methamphetamine. Officers also found more than $400 in $20 bills, which they said “is consistent with the sale of illegal drugs.”
As of early Wednesday afternoon, Fields remained at the Carroll County jail and no bond has been set.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.