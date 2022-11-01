For generations, the focal point and pride of Whitesburg, a community of just over 600 residents located on Highway 16 in southwest Carroll County, has been its elementary school.
Such was the case once again on Thursday, Oct. 27, when Whitesburg Elementary School hosted its first fall festival in 20 years. The school of approximately 500 students in Pre-K thru fifth grade was abuzz with a varied array of activities and games.
