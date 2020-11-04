As of 11 p.m. on Tuesday, the race for the White House was still undecided, but President Donald Trump won Carroll County.
Trump received 68% of the votes in Carroll County versus former Vice President Biden’s 29% of the ballots. Across Georgia, Trump gained 55% of the votes against Biden’s 43%. There were 54,416 votes cast in the presidential election in Carroll County.
As of press time on Tuesday night, Biden captured 209 Electoral College votes against Trump’s 118 votes, according to the Associated Press. A total of 270 electoral votes are required.
Election Day 2020 marks the end of a lengthy voting period and the start of what could be a lengthy counting process. Even in a typical year not affected by the coronavirus pandemic, the Washington Post said on Tuesday that ballot casting always goes past election night.
Complete results on this race may not be received for days after the elections on Tuesday. While Georgia’s elections officials could process ballots before Election Day, the results could not be counted until after the polls closed at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Results are not official until Georgia’s top elections official, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, certifies them.
With so many absentee ballots, county elections officials could still be counting them. State law gives officials 10 days to certify the votes, or until Nov. 13. Raffensperger will finalize the results on Nov. 20, a week later.
Raffensperger predicted that results for “very, very close” races would be available one or two days after the election.
Voters went to polls on Tuesday to not only select the next occupant of the White House, but also several state House and Senate races. There were also numerous local offices on the ballot in Carroll County, but none of those races were contested.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.