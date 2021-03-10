If you were in the vicinity of Hobbs Farm on Tuesday afternoon, you may have smelled or seen smoke. But there was no danger.
A prescribed fire was being used on vegetation in the GreenBelt trailhead, located near the Little Tallapoosa River. The purpose of the fire was to remove sticks, leaves and other debris to regenerate the native plants that grow there.
Prescribed fires are deliberately set under controlled circumstances and for specific purposes by trained practitioners. It is a safe way to apply a natural process, ensure ecosystem health and reduce wildfire risks.
Prescribed fires aren’t a new land management technique. Before the arrival of European settlers, Native Americans used fire to clear brush to enrich the soil in this area. Settlers started practicing the technique and passed the knowledge from generation to generation.
Jonathan Stober, wildlife biologist and burn boss for the day, was excited about the prescribed fire.
“This is a big deal,” he said. “Hobbs Farm is the beginning of using prescribed fire as a land management tool in our city and county parks. We have plans to continue to use fire at Hobbs Farm to manage that field complex keeping it in an open grassy space. Also, we’re trying to encourage native plants there and reduce non-native plants, like privet and fescue.”
It takes a large team to pull off a successful prescribed fire.
“This was a partnership between West Georgia Woodlands Association and the City of Carrollton,” said Stober. “Lots of people worked on this — John Denney, Kent Johnston, and members of the Carrollton Parks and Rec staff, with Carrollton City Fire Department on standby. Before we started, county trustees mowed a break around the area (a safety zone that helps keep the fire from spreading).
“It was a big success thanks to the preparation and hard work of lots of people. We’ll continue to do this at Hobbs Farm as needed but then start using prescribed fire in other city parks where appropriate.”
For GreenBelt fans who may be wondering about the new “basic black” look at Hobbs Farm, Stober says, “That charring means regeneration for native plants and the soil that they grow in. But for anybody who prefers green landscape, it will green back up in the next month, especially with spring coming in.”
To conduct a safe prescribed fire, Stober recommends training through the Georgia Forestry Commission.
“It takes a two-day class, and then you have to document and be a burn boss for five subsequent burns. That teaches you how to develop a burn plan, read the weather, fuel types, ignition techniques, smoke management, and liability concerns so you can successfully execute a prescribed fire,” he said.
If you want to find out more about prescribed burning, or how to get a Prescribed Burn Certification check out the Georgia Forestry Commission’s website on prescribed fire.
