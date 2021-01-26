Severe Weather Preparedness Week takes place next week as Georgia braces itself for the imminent spring threats.
The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS), in coordination with the National Weather Service (NWS), will spend the week of Feb. 1-5 educating residents on dangerous weather.
Traditionally, spring has highest potential for unstable weather, including the threat of high winds, hail and lightning from tornadoes and severe thunderstorms.
The purpose of Severe Weather Preparedness Week is to remind Georgians of emergency procedures and to prepare for weather-related hazards.
GEMA/HS encourages individuals and their families, schools, businesses and other organizations to use the week to evaluate their preparedness for a severe weather event.
Monday, Feb. 1, is Family Preparedness/NOAA Weather Radio Day, when officials will suggest residents buy a NOAA Weather Radio and choose an out-of-state friend as a “check-in” contact to call if their family gets separated.
Tuesday is Thunderstorm Safety day, when it is encouraged to learn the difference between a thunderstorm watch and a thunderstorm warning. A watch means a storm is possible while a warning means a storm is expected.
Wednesday is Tornado Safety day, when individuals can determine in advance where they will take shelter in case of a tornado warning. NWS recommends a basement, safe room, or an interior room away from a window.
Thursday is Lightning Safety day during which individuals should learn the 30/30 rule. This rule is, if after seeing lightning a person cannot count to 30 before hearing thunder, go indoors and then stay indoors for 30 minutes after hearing the last clap of thunder.
Friday is Flood Safety, when important documents should be copied and sealed in a watertight container and then added to a “Ready kit.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.