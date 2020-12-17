WGTC seeks $24M for Troup project

West Georgia Technical College has requested over $24 million in funding for a construction project at its LaGrange Campus.
WGTC has requested that the state Legislature budget the funds for a program expansion at the campus, which officials propose to be spread over three years. The project idea was sent to the system office of the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG.)
The project has two components, one of which consists of relocating the existing Commercial Truck Driving (CTD) range to a new driving range and training center on the main LaGrange Campus.
The second component is to create an entirely new feature to the campus, an Advanced Manufacturing Center that would be built alongside the CTD range.
This center would include new space for an expanded Welding & Joining program and a new Precision Machining & Manufacturing program.
The proposal requests that the Legislature allocate $1.7 million in Fiscal Year 2022, which is intended for design funding.
For FY23, the technical college requested $19 million, which would go toward funding construction. The remaining $3.4 million is requested for FY24 and is for funding furniture, fixtures, and equipment.
“The Precision Machining program is sorely needed in Troup County to support Kia Motors Manufacturing Georgia and the many related suppliers in the automotive industry. It will complement the Precision Manufacturing and Maintenance Lab in the adjacent building on campus,” according to the request sent to the TCSG.
WGTC President Dr. Scott Rule said that he has received confirmation from the system office that the planning money request will be submitted, along with all the other technical colleges to the state legislature this year.
Rule said that it’s up to the state legislature on whether or not the funding is approved, and with it being a “leaner” financial year, it’s unclear which way the project will go.
“I don't know what's going to happen, but I am hopeful for it. It is a truly exciting project, [and] even though I'm not going to be here, I'm still cheering for it and rooting for,” said Rule. “I want that to happen. I think it's the right thing for our LaGrange campus and all of Troup County.”
Earlier this year, Rule had announced his retirement from WGTC, effective Dec. 31, and has announced that effective Jan. 1, he will serve as Chancellor of Louisiana Delta Community College.
