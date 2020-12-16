The current president of the West Georgia Technical College has been named Chancellor of Louisiana Delta Community College.
Dr. Scott Rule will assume his new post effective Jan. 1. Earlier this year, Rule had announced his retirement from WGTC, effective Dec. 31.
Rule told the Times-Georgian on Wednesday that he had been planning on retiring after a long career, during which he served as Assistant Commissioner for Data, Planning, and Research for TCSG, a Technical Instructor, Chief Information Officer, Vice President for Academic Affairs, Vice President for Economic Development, and Vice President for Student Affairs at Chattahoochee Technical College.
However, those plans changed when he saw an opening at Louisiana Delta Community College for Chancellor, which is the equivalent of the role of president.
Rule told the newspaper that prior to his presidency at WGTC, he had applied to and shown interest in multiple colleges, including both WGTC and LDCC.
Rule said he had envisioned himself having a second career down the line and could now look at some of the colleges in which he had previously been interested.
“I made the fortuitous mistake of looking right after I applied to retire,” said Rule.
Thinking it could be years before another opening occurred at Louisiana Delta, to which he had applied around 2012, he decided to throw his hat in the ring.
“I went through our search process, and was fortunate enough to be chosen to be the next chancellor, so, unfortunately, I have no retirement after all,” said Rule.
LDCC is comparable to WGTC in terms of size, Rule said, with eight campuses scattered across northeast Louisiana, and even has its own major construction going on, just as WGTC’s Carroll Campus project.
Just as his tenure ends at WGTC, he will be off and serving at LDCC. WGTC has announced its interim president, Pat Hannon, who will assume his position on Jan. 1, 2021.
WGTC will have a search committee looking for a new president to lead West Georgia Technical College.
“It’s been great, everyone’s been so welcoming since I’ve been here [in Carrollton],” said Rule. “I’ve been so thankful for everybody’s well wishes and their comments saying that they are sad to see me actually retire”
