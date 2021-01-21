Funding for expansion of the LaGrange campus of West Georgia Technical College is not included in Gov. Brian Kemp’s 2022 Fiscal Year Budget Report.
Kemp issued the report before the 2021 Georgia legislative session, outlining his recommendations for what projects should be funded through general obligation bonds.
WGTC had requested more than $24 million for a construction project on its LaGrange campus. However, this project is not currently listed in the bond projects recommended for the Technical College System of Georgia.
The system has seven projects listed, totaling what would be $84.3 million in bond funding if approved. The latest project is from the Chattahoochee Technical College in Dallas (Paulding County) at $26.8 million.
All 22 colleges within the system submitted projects, according to a spokesperson from WGTC. The technical system and the governor’s office can prioritize the list for funding.
Despite not being chosen, officials said they respect the process and how priorities are set. When the legislature sees this budget report from Kemp, changes can be made, they said.
“We believe at the end of the day the projects that are most needed and have the most impact are the ones which get funded,” said a written statement from WGTC. “We believe the LaGrange project is important for Troup County and the region as a whole, and we will continue to seek state funding to support it. As for now, the project is a proposal that awaits future funding.”
The funds would have gone towards a program expansion at the LaGrange campus, which officials propose to be spread over three years.
The project has two components, one of which consists of relocating the existing Commercial Truck Driving (CTD) range to a new facility on the main LaGrange Campus.
The second component would create an entirely new feature to the campus, an Advanced Manufacturing Center that would be built alongside the CTD range. This center would include new space for an expanded Welding and Joining program and a new Precision Machining and Manufacturing program.
The WGTC proposal requests $1.7 million in Fiscal Year 2022, which is intended for design funding.
The next fiscal year, the technical college would request $19 million, which would go toward funding construction. The remaining $3.4 million is requested for the following fiscal year and is for furniture, fixtures and equipment.
“The Precision Machining program is sorely needed in Troup County to support Kia Motors Manufacturing Georgia and the many related suppliers in the automotive industry,” according to the request sent to the TCSG. “It will complement the Precision Manufacturing and Maintenance Lab in the adjacent building on campus.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.