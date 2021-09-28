West Georgia Technical College, which plans to relocate west of the city, is planning to return its old campus to Carroll County.
The matter is scheduled to be discussed next week by the county Board of Commissioners.
WGTC (under several previous names) has called Carroll County home for more than 50 years. The school is now located at 997 Newnan Road but is moving to a 40-acre site in the Buffalo Creek Technology Park, located off the Highway 166 Bypass.
Gov. Brian Kemp approved Georgia’s fiscal 2020 budget to include $49.4 million for a new campus.
In a letter to commission Chairman Michelle Morgan and the other commissioners, WGTC President Julie Post said that the move was "bittersweet," but that when construction on the new campus is complete, "West Georgia Technical College has no continued interest in occupying the original Carroll campus facility or the land associated with it."
Post added that the new campus represents an investment in the county that will "continue to strengthen the cooperative relationship between WGTC and its many workforce and corporate partners."
The new location, she said, will allow WGTC to offer new and improved space and equipment designed specifically for student success.
In her letter, Post said there was always an understanding between the state, county, and city representatives agreed that the property would revert to the county once the Carroll campus was relocated.
“While the college has no ownership or property rights to the land or the facility, the college is in support of whatever plan the Georgia State Properties Commission sees fit to do with it at the time of our vacancy,” Post wrote.
Morgan said Tuesday that the soon-to-be-vacant location could possibly be used to expand the Carroll County recreation department, as well as provide opportunities for the Carroll County School System.
“Carroll County has a need for the land,” said Morgan. “The county could benefit greatly from this land being that it is close to our many existing services, such as the Sheriff’s department.”
