Dr. Julie Post, Vice President of Student Affairs at Gwinnett Technical College, will be the next president of West Georgia Technical College.
Post will begin her duties at WGTC on April 16, according to an announcement of her appointment made Thursday by Technical College System of Georgia Commissioner Greg Dozier.
The State Board of the technical college system approved Dozier’s appointment of Post on Thursday at its monthly board meeting in Atlanta.
Pat Hannon, a longtime administrator at WGTC, has been serving as interim president of West Georgia Tech since Dr. Scott Rule retired on Dec. 31. Rule is now chancellor at Louisiana Delta Community College.
“Dr. Post is a proven postsecondary leader within the Technical College System of Georgia with the experience and skills necessary to lead West Georgia Technical College,” said Dozier in a release announcing Post’s hiring. “She is committed to expanding opportunity to more Georgians through higher education and to continue developing a skilled workforce for our business and industry partners.”
Post comes to West Georgia Technical College with a long educational background in secondary and post-secondary education as well as higher education administration. Post served as a high school teacher and an adjunct instructor before joining Gwinnett Technical College in 2005.
Post holds a Bachelor of Science in business education from Northern Kentucky University, a Master of Arts in the art of teaching from Marygrove College, and a doctor of education from the University of Georgia.
“Thank you to the Commissioner and the State Board for putting their trust in me to lead West Georgia Technical College,” Post said. “I am passionate about changing lives through technical education and excited about building on the incredible work already being done at West Georgia Tech. I am honored to have the opportunity to continue serving the citizens and businesses of Georgia through the great work of the Technical College System of Georgia.”
During her 16 years at GTC, Post held multiple positions in institutional research and effectiveness, where she worked to directly support college-wide planning, research, accreditation, and organizational support. In 2012, she was selected as Vice President of Student Affairs where she led all college student services: enrollment management (recruitment, assessment, admissions, financial aid, registrar/records, retention, and enrollment advisement support), banner services, all support services (special populations, graduation, veterans’ affairs, student life, counseling, the behavioral intervention team, and WIOA), and the office of institutional research and effectiveness.
Post redesigned the way Gwinnett Tech serves students by leading transformational change organizationally, operationally and physically through the design and renovation of the One-Stop Enrollment Support Center where students are nurtured outside the classroom during their educational journey.
Post served on the Learn4Life Post-secondary Enrollment Network Team, Lawrenceville Housing Authority Community Transformation Quarterback Board, Atlanta Regional Workforce Development Board, WIOA One-Stop Local Negotiator, SACSCOC Accreditation Liaison and Peer Evaluator, Southern Association of Community College Research Officer, and in numerous roles for Leadership Gwinnett’s Education and Economic Development Day committees. In addition, she is a 2014 graduate of Leadership Gwinnett and a 2008 graduate of the TCSG Executive Leadership Academy.
Post was awarded Outstanding Dissertation of the Year by The University Council on Workforce and Human Resource Education for her work on “The Role of Dual Enrollment in the Educational Achievement of Technical College Students.”
