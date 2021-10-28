West Georgia Spay/ Neuter Clinic is relocating to Douglasville because its officers were unable to find a new home in Carroll County.
The clinic, owned by the Carroll County Humane Society, is a charitable program that has serviced animals for over 14 years.
The current clinic is located at 535 E Montgomery St. in Villa Rica. The new clinic, purchased at $470,000 will be located at 5971 Sutton Drive.
Teresa Leslie, president of the CCHS, said the clinic is changing locations because their current lease will expire at the end of the year.
The option to purchase the current facility, Leslie said, was out of the program’s budget. Other commercial properties in Carroll County were not affordable either, she said.
“We would have loved to stay in Carroll County,” said Leslie. “But, we could not find anything that met our specific needs that we could afford. Commercial properties are scarce and expensive in Carroll County now.”
Although the clinic is moving locations, Leslie said the CCHS headquarters will remain in Carroll County. The only change would be the location of the clinic.
“Everything will remain the same,” said Leslie. “And we will still serve clients around the west Georgia area.”
Leslie told the Times-Georgian on Monday that the new building has to be completely remodeled in order to fit the needs of the clinic, including adding surgery rooms and equipment. In the meantime, clinic staff will still be working out of the old building.
“We have known the owners of our current building for some time now,” said Leslie. “So, they are working with us to make sure we have a smooth transition from the old location to the new location.”
Leslie said staff will continue to work at the current clinic until December. The clinic will close before Christmas to give staff enough time to finish up final moving details.
“When we re-open in January, we will be servicing out of the new location,” said Leslie.
