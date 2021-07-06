The West Georgia Regional Library System is implementing improved internet connectivity in its libraries this summer.
Internet access is a vital aspect of the library system's commitment to bridge the digital divide in west Georgia. Computer terminals in the system's libraries help students research assignments and enables others to access online information, including job applications.
Engaging in educational, social, and employment opportunities in the digital age requires internet access, and the West Georgia Regional Library system is happy to provide this expansion of internet services in Carroll, Douglas, Haralson, Heard, and Paulding counties.
"As the last year has shown, broadband access is vital to educational, economic, and information needs of our libraries' communities," said WGRLS Director Stephen Houser.
"WGRLS is excited to be able to expand broadband access in these communities, helping our patrons to access the resources and services that they need to thrive in the digital age," Houser said,
Beginning in July, all 19 libraries of the West Georgia Regional Library System will offer bandwidth speeds of a minimum of 100 megabits per second. This increase in bandwidth is made possible by the Schools and Libraries Program, commonly known as "E-rate," which enables eligible schools and libraries in the United States to obtain affordable telecommunications and internet access through discounts of up to 90 percent.
In addition to the increased bandwidth, improvements have been made to Wi-Fi services including the installation of more access points in the library parking lots. This program has been partially assisted with funds from the Library Services and Technology Act through the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.