The 38th annual A Day for the University of West Georgia is fast approaching as university officials prepare for the virtual festivities.
“A Day to Give West” is a specific day at the end of an annual fund drive, which begins on July 1, and funds are allocated through the West Georgia Foundation and into the university community.
The Foundation is a non-profit corporation that was first organized in 1967. Its purpose is supporting the college through private support, and the annual fund drive is one of its major activities.
This year’s goal is to reach 1,906 donors, and as of Thursday, there have been a total of 769 donors. The goal of 1,906 donors is to commemorate the university’s founding year.
For this year’s campaign focus, funds are intended for the West Georgia Annual Fund’s areas of greatest need; UWG Athletics Wolves Fund’s areas of greatest need; and for the general scholarship fund. Donors can, however, choose any affinity that means something to them.
This year, virtual events will be held for A Day due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thursday, Oct. 8 through 15 will be the A Day Virtual 5K; on Oct.13 there will be an A Day celebration for Newnan; and on A Day itself, Oct.15, there will be an A Day breakfast, balloon delivery, and victory celebration.
The money from the annual fund drive beginning on July 1 will go towards meeting needs at the university that by law can’t be provided by the state funding. This includes student activities and intercollegiate athletic programs.
Donations can be made online on the UWG website at giving.westga.edu/aday and for gifts of $100 or more, donors will receive a pair of A Day socks. To donate to students participating in A Day through fundraising, donations can be made also on the UWG website at giving.westga.edu/mrandmissaday2020.
“I am honored to be the A DAY to Give West co-chair this year,” said Christy Sammon, 1990 UWG Graduate. “I have been involved with A DAY for 20 years as a volunteer, donor and organizer. This tradition means so much to me because I have seen firsthand how well the community and the University come together to raise money for this important campaign that will impact students.”
