West Georgia’s economy is recovering amid the coronavirus pandemic, but a UWG economist says the pace of job recovery within the region has slowed.
The initial effect of the pandemic on west Georgia’s county-level unemployment rates was “both significant and immediate,” according to the 2020 West Georgia Regional Update report, written by economists at UWG’s Richards College of Business.
In January, the west Georgia region’s unemployment was at 3.3%, but by the April business shutdown brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, the rate for the region jumped into the double digits at 12.3%. Polk County’s unemployment rate topped the region at 14.5%.
But unemployment rates dropped as quickly as they skyrocketed following the shutdown. Even though the state’s economy is fully reopened, the expectations of a rapid and complete recovery have faded, the report said.
Dr. Joey Smith, economic chair at the Richards College of Business and one of the authors of the report, talked about how COVID-19 has impacted the economy this year, describing the pandemic’s impact on various economic indicators from the construction industry to the automobile and retail sectors.
Smith presented the 2020 West Georgia Regional Update report on Tuesday at an economics forecast event at the Burson Center. He was joined by Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler and Brad McMillan, the chief investment officer at the Commonwealth Financial Network.
“It’s clear the state and the west Georgia region are both continuing to regain lost ground, but despite the declines in the unemployment rates of the region, the pace of job recovery has slowed,” the report said. “This can be attributed to a decline in the size of the labor force. Workers who were temporarily laid off may have left the area in search of work or may be reluctant to reenter the workforce.”
The regional update economic report was also written by Hilde Patron, director of the Center for the Business and Economic Research, and economics professors David Boldt and Mary Kassis. The west Georgia region includes Carroll, Coweta, Douglas, Haralson, Paulding and Polk counties.
Some sectors of the economy in the west Georgia region were impacted severely by the business shutdown, including medical and such personal services as hair and beauty salons.
During the early months of the pandemic, local hospitals such as those within the Tanner Health System had to suspend elective surgeries, which meant less jobs and fewer services to residents seeking medical attention.
“Up until recently, healthcare was the star of our region,” Smith said. “There were 20,000 jobs starting in 2018, and it was going up from there. It makes up about a fifth of the entire service sector.”
“Right now, we’re seeing wages decline and we may see some job declines in healthcare. However, because of the nature of the pandemic, we will probably see that come back relatively quickly.”
Vehicle sales have also been sliding down, which has impacted the automobile industry because fewer cars are being built. Smith said all three of the vehicle manufacturers in the west Georgia region, including Honda, Kia and Hyundai, have seen sales decline this year.
Wages for manufacturing have decreased 1.9%, and there has also been a 1.1% reduction year over year in jobs within this sector, Smith said, and this was occurring before the pandemic.
“It’s going to take months and months for us to be able to recover those sales nationally,” he said. “That’s taking money right out of our local wage earners and it is hitting the businesses that manufacture parts for those automobile sectors.”
However, there are industries that were benefited by the coronavirus pandemic, including the food service industry with the use of curbside and home deliveries by restaurants. Major retailers such as Walmart and Amazon have seen activity “go through the roof” as people have been shopping and ordering more online, Smith said.
Retail wages are going up, but Smith said this will not continue much longer and added brick-and-mortar retailers need to “get into gear” and start using online shopping. While it is not the case that all sales need to go online, he said these retailers will be left behind if they do not go somewhat digital.
Meanwhile, he added the construction industry has been mostly unaffected by the pandemic because the housing market is robust within the region.
Demand is still high for housing, but the supply is limited. Homes are on the market for an average of 50 days, and neither buyers nor sellers are wasting time in making deals, he added.
While there was a bit of a dip of the construction industry’s work force in May, he added the number of workers within this sector has not changed much this year.
In the housing market, Smith said building permits are up 23.5% this year in the west Georgia region. He added that interest rates are down to 2.81%, which he said is “unheard of” because 30-year mortgage rates have never been this low.
“One thing that we don’t know is whether those mortgage forbearances are going to come back to bite us,” he said. “A lot of people across the country are maybe not making their mortgage payments or paying rent because of federal policy. We don’t know whether that will come back and trigger foreclosures and evictions later this year, because that all ends Dec. 31.”
