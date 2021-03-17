Deputies are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday afternoon at the Alden Motel on Highway 78 in Temple.
The gunshot victim was said to have kicked the door into the room and was shot in self defense by an occupant, according to Carroll County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Ashley Hulsey
Temple Police Chief Creig Lee said his officers responded to the incident, which occurred around 1 p.m. Upon their arrival, Lee said they found a subject with gunshot wounds in his legs. Lee said one bullet was fired, but it traveled inside one leg into the other.
The gunshot victim was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. Lee said he should recover.
Since the shooting took place outside Temple city limits, the Carroll County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) took the lead in the investigation.
After interviewing the shooter and witnesses, deputies determined the person occupying the room shot the perpetrator after he kicked down the door, according to Hulsey. Deputies are uncertain of the relationship between the two or why the gunshot victim kicked in the door, according to Hulsey.
Hulsey said no arrests have been made and that it's an ongoing investigation. She added that the CCSO is unsure of the victim's condition as of Wednesday afternoon.
