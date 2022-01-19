Testing and high-quality masks are two of the best tools Americans can use to help stop the spread of COVID-19, according to public health officials.
The federal government is in the process of making both available to citizens at no cost.
The federal website where Americans can request free tests — COVIDtests.gov — started accepting orders on Tuesday, a day ahead of schedule.
The free tests are the White House’s response to address a nationwide shortage of at-home tests and long wait lines at testing facilities.
Tests can be ordered at no cost and are limited to four free tests per household.
The Washington Post reported Wednesday that the Biden administration also plans to distribute 400 million high-quality N95 masks free of charge at pharmacies and other locations starting next week.
The Post reported that the masks will come from the country’s Strategic National Stockpile. The mask program is expected to be fully up and running by early February, with three masks available per adult. High quality masks are also expected to be available for children in the near future, according to the Post.
“It is extremely important with all the long lines,” District 1 County Commissioner Henry Mitchell said of the free tests. “We don’t want people to be in the cold. It gives them a chance to be smart and verify if they have it.”
Last month, Mitchell hosted a vaccination event. He said about 140 individuals got their shots.
“I want to be as proactive as possible about this virus,” Mitchell said. “I want people to have the assurance that they are safe.”
When visitors go to COVIDtests.gov, they will see an explanation of the program and other resources. A blue button in the middle of the page takes users to a U.S. Postal Service page where they can put in their name and address to have the tests shipped at no charge.
The White House said the four-test limit on website orders will be applied to each residential address and will apply to the first tranche of 500 million tests. It estimates that the cost of purchasing and distributing the first block of tests at $4 billion.
Kits are supposed to ship in 7-12 days, according to the website.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends at-home testing when experiencing COVID-19 systems including fever, cough, sore throat, respiratory symptoms and muscle aches, five days after a potential COVID-19 exposure, or as part of test-to-stay protocols in schools and workplaces.
Mitchell said the county will try to get seniors help in ordering kits.
“We have some events were will do it onsite,” he said. “We realize everyone doesn’t have access to a computer.”
