Georgia unveiled an online absentee ballot request portal on Monday, which Carroll County officials say will help process absentee ballot requests faster.
Georgia voters can now use their driver’s license or state ID card to request a ballot online, through a new website from the Georgia Secretary of State Office.
The portal is available at www.securevotega.com/secureabsentee/.
Absentee ballots for the Nov. 3 election can be requested up until the Friday before the election, or Oct. 30, according to Carroll County Election Supervisor Greg Rigby. Absentee ballots for this election cannot be sent out before Sept. 15, according to the Secretary of State Office.
Rigby said that the new requests are received by the election’s office “instantly” and that will help speed up the processing of the absentee ballots.
On Monday, a federal judge extended the deadline for postmarked absentee ballots to be received at elections offices.
Capitol Beat News Service reported that the ruling by Judge Eleanor Ross of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia allows for absentee ballots that arrive by 7 p.m. on Nov. to be counted, as long as they are postmarked by Election Day. With Election Day being Nov. 3, this is a three-day extension for accepting absentee ballots.
“Extending the deadline would ensure that voters who receive their ballots shortly before Election Day are able to mail their ballots without fear that their vote will not count,” Ross wrote in her 70-page ruling, according to the news service.
The ruling, however, could face an appeal. Deputy Secretary of State Jordan Fuchs said that there are plans to file an appeal, based on concerns of being able to process the ballots, according to Capitol Beat.
“Extending the absentee ballot receipt deadline is a bad idea that will make it nearly impossible for election officials to complete their required post-election tasks in the timeline that is required by law,” Fuchs said Monday, according to the news service.
In the June 9 primary election in Carroll County, there had been approximately 10,400 absentee votes cast, and in the August runoff — which had a lower overall turnout — there were over 3,500 absentee ballots cast.
Voters in Carroll County who have requested an absentee ballot can submit the ballot by either mailing it in, or dropping it off in a dropbox at the Carroll County Elections Office at 423 College St. in Carrollton. The dropbox has 24-hour surveillance via a security camera and it will be anchored to the cement, Rigby said.
The last day to register to vote for the Nov. 3 election in Georgia is Oct. 5, according to the Georgia Secretary of State website.
Early voting in Carroll County will take place Oct. 12-30, from, Monday to Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the Elections Office on College Street. There is an additional date for early voting on Saturday, Oct. 24, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For those who still want to request their absentee ballots an alternative way, they can fill out, print, sign the request form, which can be found on Carroll County Government website. Then, they can either email it to Elections@carrollcountyga.com, or mail it to Carroll Elections, 423 College St. Carrollton, GA 30117.
“Georgia is constantly searching for new and innovative ways to expand access to the ballot and uphold the integrity of the vote,” said Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in a press release. “We are encouraging Georgia voters who are particularly vulnerable to the COVID-19 threat to use our new online absentee ballot request portal to request absentee ballots safely and securely from their computers or phones. This new tool will help counties stay on top of the several million absentee ballot requests expected in November.”
