Jonathan Jones’ Next Step Foundation and Eco Sneakers are conducting a Sneaker Week/ Walk-There Challenge to benefit the Jonathan Jones Next Step Foundation.
Jones is a cornerback for the New England Patriots. He signed as an undrafted free agent out of Auburn in 2016. He is a Carrollton native and former Trojan football player.
The Patriots are in Atlanta for a Thursday night game against the Falcons. Jones is out for the season due to an injury.
Eco Sneakers (.ORG) initiatives have supported many nonprofits aimed at helping kids move to the Next Step in their developmental paths.
The mission of the Jonathan Jones Next Step Foundation, Inc. is to educate the youth on practical life application, to encourage professional development, and to empower the youth through education and mentorship.
The Walk-There Challenge is an individual challenge to get community members up and running/walking during the week of Nov. 12-19th.
Anyone can contribute by pledging to walk miles and gaining donations, donating on www.ecosneakers.org or www.JonathanJonesNextStep.org, or by donating new and/or gently-used sneakers at participating locations around Carrollton.
For every reusable pair a person donates, they will be entered to win a $100 gift card. And the top participants will be recognized in an awards ceremony to be held at Carrollton Schools Skinner Field (indoor facility) on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 11 a.m to 1 p.m.
Drop-off locations are at West GA Cardiology, located at 129 Bankhead Highway; SoleRoots Running Shoe Store, located at 150 Maple Crossing Suite 101; Keep Carroll Beautiful, located at 605 Dixie St. (on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday during their business hours); and Carrollton High School main office and near trophy cases.
According to {span}Jonathan’s Brand Manager{/span}, Ashley Green, the goal of this event is to bring awareness to recycling as well as to educate community members.
“We’re excited to partner with organizations like ecosneakers.org,” said Green. “Their aim is to help save water by reducing the number of sneakers thrown in our landfills.
“It currently takes 2,257 gallons of water to make just one pair of leather sneakers. By asking community members to donate gently used shoes, we not only get to help with the environment, but we also get to redistribute the shoes to people who are in need.”
As of Monday, the foundation has already collected approximately 50 pairs of shoes for this event.
“Our goal is to collect at least 200 pair of shoes,” said Green. “We would love for the community members to take photos and videos so that we can repost to our social media pages. Jonathan Jones is also reposting to his page, so please tag him as well @JustJJones.”
Green told the Times- Georgian on Monday that the foundation is looking most forward to giving back to the community.
“Together with the Walmart in Carrollton, we will be donating 100 pairs of brand new shoes to youth in the community,” said Green.
“With the combination of raising funds and donating shoes, the foundation hopes to leave a lasting impact on the youth that we serve.”
