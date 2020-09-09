A 32-year-old Waco man was arrested Tuesday after deputies recovered a vehicle stolen in Columbus and engaged in a high speed chase on the Carrollton Bypass.
John Robert Canning was arrested on one count each of of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during commission of certain felonies, driving on the wrong side of the road, passing in a no passing zone, reckless driving, weaving over the roadway, driving without a license, and not obeying traffic control device.
Tuesday after midnight, a call from Coweta County told 911 dispatch that there was a stolen Nissan Altima from Columbus stopped on Newnan Road. Dispatchers told deputies that the driver, later identified as Canning, was armed and dangerous, according to an incident report.
A deputy passed the Altima, confirmed it was the stolen vehicle, and attempted to stop the car. The driver, however, did not stop and a chase ensued, according to the report.
The chase reached speeds of over 100 miles per hour as the vehicles headed down the Bypass, towards Bankhead Highway. Police said Canning’s vehicle approached the intersection of the Bypass and Bankhead Highway and did not slow down at a stoplight, instead running the light and continuing onto Northside Drive, driving in both directions of traffic, according to the report.
Canning’s vehicle turned onto Highway 113, with deputies following. One deputy was able to successfully PIT Canning’s car, and the chase ended. Canning was placed in handcuffs by deputies, who recovered a wallet with a Georgia Department of Correction I.D, according to the report.
Deputies also recovered the purse of the car’s owner from the car, and a loaded firearm was found between the driver’s seat and console area of the vehicle, according to the report.
The owner of the car later told deputies that she had gotten into a verbal argument that turned physical, and Canning took her vehicle, which she then reported to Columbus Police Department.
Canning was taken to Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton to be evaluated and was later charged. As of Wednesday, his bond was not set and he was in custody of the Carroll County Jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.