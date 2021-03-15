Two Villa Rica men are accused of taking catalytic converters from vehicles at two Villa Rica locations. Police say the crimes are connected to a ring of such car part thefts occurring in the region.
The Villa Rica Police (VRPD) and Carroll County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) arrested and charged William Kelly Rhodes, 43, on Thursday with two counts of possession of tools for the commission of a crime, one count of criminal damage to property to the second degree, three counts of criminal trespass, two counts of theft by taking, one count of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and one count of driving with a suspended or revoked license.
The VRPD also charged Mitchell Clay Norton, 33, on Thursday with two counts of possession of tools for the commission of a crime, one count of criminal damage to property to the second degree, three counts of criminal trespass and two counts of theft by taking.
The VRPD issued a press release Monday stating this arrest comes from a multi-agency investigation involving the VRPD, CCSO, and the Dallas, Georgia, Police Department. The arrest is in connection to several similar thefts in the area, the release said.
The incidents leading to Rhodes’ and Norton’s arrest occurred in January and February, according to the statement. It added that the thefts happened or were reported at the Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica on Feb. 16 and the Villa Rica Church of Christ on Jan. 12. The release said both incidents involved damage to vehicles and the theft of catalytic converters.
Catalytic converters are an emissions-control device that contains precious metals, including platinum, that act as catalysts. Catalytic converters have been a requirement in all vehicles produced in the U.S. since Congress passed the Energy Policy Conservation Act in 1975.
The metals found within converters are sold to secondary metal recyclers as scrap metal. Platinum is the most common metal found within converters, which can amount to almost $200 for thieves who sell it, according to an article by Edmunds.
The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are sbeing sought, according to the VRPD release.
