By The Times-Georgian
Villa Rica police arrested a man Wednesday after they found a large amount of drugs in his vehicle.
Demetrice Ladd Farley, 30, of Villa Rica was charged with nine drug-related felonies in the case, including two counts of trafficking in cocaine or other illegal drugs, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of synthetic cannabinoids and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to Carroll County jail records.
According to Capt. Keith Shaddix of the Villa Rica Police Department, the arrest took place at around 3 a.m. Wednesday during a traffic stop on Highway 78 and Industrial Boulevard.
An officer stopped a vehicle for having no tag and tail lights, but during the stop Shaddix said the officer noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
Shaddix said that during a subsequent search of the car officers found 181 grams of marijuana, 28.5 grams of methamphetamine, 12.4 grams of cocaine, 104.5 grams of Ecstasy and edible candies infused with tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the active chemical in marijuana. Officers also found a 9 mm semi-automatic firearm, Shaddix said.
Farley remained in the jail on Thursday after bond was denied in the case.
