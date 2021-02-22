A Douglasville woman faces multiple drug charges after officers say they found various drugs and paraphernalia hidden in her bag, clothing, and on her person last weekend.
Jessica Hope Edwards, 34, was charged by Villa Rica Police Saturday with three counts of illegal possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession and use of drug-related objects.
Around 7 p.m. Saturday, an officer observing the Industrial Boulevard and Rockmart Intersection in Villa Rica saw a 2015 Toyota Scion approach the stop sign. The officer ran the car’s tag through the Georgia Crime Information Center, according to the VRPD incident report.
The vehicle belonged to Carl Whitt, who had a possible warrant for probation violation through the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO), the report said. At that point, the report said the officer turned on his emergency lights and pulled the car over.
The report said the officer found Whitt and Edwards in the vehicle and smelled an odor of marijuana from the car. Edwards reportedly said was the odor coming from her backpack. The responding officers conducted a probable-cause search, in which they discovered a “gray, chalky-like substance that appears like concrete mixing powder” inside the vehicle.
Officers said the powdery substance is “Gray Death” — a term used by the Georgia Bureau of Investigations Crime Lab — which is an extremely addictive and fatal drug that contains high amounts of heroin, fentanyl and synthetic opioids, according to the report.
The report said officers arrested Edwards for possession of drugs and let Whitt go since the DCSO would not place a hold for the warrant due to COVID-19 protocols.
Officers took Edwards to the VRPD station to conduct a more in-depth search, the report said. The report said authorities found three plastic bags containing methamphetamine in Edwards’ bra and a glass pipe inside her body. Officers also found ecstasy pills inside her backpack after searching it for a second time, according to the report.
Authorities sent Edwards to the Carroll County Jail, where she remains without a set bond as of Monday afternoon.
