Villa Rica Rica High School announced this week that Owen Haynes has been named the STAR Student for 2022, and Haynes chose veteran band instructor Kevin Brown as his STAR Teacher.
Criteria set by the Student-Teacher Awards Recognition Program is based on scores earned on the SAT, the standardized exam used by most college and university admissions office since 1926 to test students' skills in writing, critical reading and mathematics.
To earn STAR Student recognition, the student must achieve the highest score on the SAT in his/her class senior class and also, based on grade -point average, be in the top 10% or top 10 students in their class.
Haynes has compiled an impressive list of academic achievements and honors, as well as noteworthy participation in student activities, particularly in music. Maintaining a 4.4074 GPA and earning straight A's throughout his high school career, he currently ranks second in academic standing among his fellow seniors.
Outside school classroom hours, Haynes is employed as a civil engineering intern at Strack, Inc., a civil and and utility contracting company in Fairburn, Ga.
He is also a talented musician, serving as a first chair alto saxophonist in the Villa Rica High School Symphonic Band and woodwind captain and saxophone section leader in the Wildcat Marching Band. He is also a recipient of the John Philip Sousa, Louis Armstrong, and Leonard Bernstein Musicianship Band Awards.
Haynes will perform on Jan. 28 as the lead alto saxophonist at the Georgia Music Educators Association conference as part of a saxophone sextet.
He has competed in talent seeking competitions, earning second place in the 2020 Omega Psi Phi Virtual Talent Hunt playing "Andante" and "Allegro" by Andre Challeaux on alto saxophone. On Feb. 13 he will compete in the Kiwanis Club Music Showcase playing an excerpt of "Fantasia" by Claude T. Smith.
Additionally, Haynes has participated on the Villa Rica High School Quiz Bowl Team that recently placed first at the Carroll County competition.
Outside school activities, he has earned the Star rank with the Boy Scouts of America, is a member of Ephesus Baptist Church and has served the community through food distribution with the Atlanta Food Bank, mission work in Brunswick Ga. and participant in DNow, a youth community service weekend.
A dual-enrolled student at the University of West Georgia, Haynes is considering majoring in computer science or mechanical engineering at Georgia Tech, but wants to keep music a part of his life by continuing to play the saxophone and pursue music production and composition.
He is the son of Tommy and Angie Haynes.
Haynes's choice as STAR Teacher, Kevin Brown, is a veteran educator with 20 years of experience in the classroom. Brown says that he enjoys mentoring students and teaching leadership values and skills to his students involved in the concert, symphonic, jazz and marching bands and color guard.
Haynes and Brown will be honored with other local STAR Students and Teachers on Feb. 3 when the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce and the local chapter of the Professional Association of Georgia Educators (PAGE) co-host the 2022 STAR Student-Teacher Achievement Awards Program at the Carroll County Schools Performing Arts Center.
They will also be in contention for regional and state STAR honors later this year.
