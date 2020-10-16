Villa Rica Middle School Principal Mitch Springer has been nominated for a Life Changer of the Year award.
The national program is sponsored by the National Life Group Foundation. Springer was nominated by an anonymous colleague on the basis that he is considered “an agent of change” in the educational world, according to his nomination.
Prior to being principal at VRMS, Springer worked as principal at Villa Rica Elementary School. He has years of experience as an educator, both as a teacher and as an administrator, and is currently pursuing his doctorate. His field of research focuses on literacy in boys.
Comments on Springer describe the transformative impact that he has had at the middle school, praising his leadership and the love he has for his students.
“Mr. Springer is an outstanding educator and takes time to connect with his students. My daughter has grown so much under his leadership,” said one parent. “He provides educational opportunities that come once in a lifetime. I will forever be grateful for all he has done for my daughter and her classmates!”
Springer said that he views his school as a tool and resource for students, as a place where students know that they are loved and appreciated.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, Springer said that the staff have been working around the clock to push this message further, amidst the scary and uncertain times for students.
In addition to being an educator, Springer is an avid traveler, something he has incorporated into the school. VRMS was the first middle school in the county to offer an international trip to students, a trip that Springer himself takes students on.
Another new addition is utilizing the high schools’ College and Career Academies and allowing some students at the middle school to be apart of that, helping them learn tools they need for their desired career path.
“My number one goal is to make sure kids feel loved and feel wanted when they’re at school,” said Springer.
