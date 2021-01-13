After successful fundraising efforts, the Villa Rica Police Department is about to purchase active shooter hard armor plate vests.
Officers from the police department approached the Villa Rica City Council on Tuesday requesting to purchase this equipment for every sworn officer.
These hard armor plate vests are capable of defeating ammunition from higher caliber firearms, and police say that they would be utilized during times of enhanced or known threats of gunfire or other officer safety concerns.
To purchase the armor, it would cost more than $15,000, but the police department raised funds through several efforts.
In fact, not only did the fundraising efforts meet the need for these vests, but surpassed it. The department will in the future ask the council to purchase helmets and other accessories for which they are receiving quotes.
The department simply needed the council’s approval, which was given during the board meeting.
VRPD currently has concealable soft body armor for all sworn officers, but this new equipment provides more protection. The rationale for this purchase is that active shooter incidents became more common in the nation, causing the need to elevate protection for officers.
In addition to protection against forceful and dangerous weapons, the vests have space for a first aid kit. They also come with tourniquet and magazine pouches.
These vests will not be worn every day. In fact, the officer who presented the issue to council, Lieutenant Hunter Etheridge, said that he hopes they are never needed.
“But we would like to have them, should it come that we need them,” said Etheridge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.